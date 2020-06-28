Axa Purchases Shares of 4,600 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Axa purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.31.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

