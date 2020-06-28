Axa Sells 5,538 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Axa cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Dover were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.