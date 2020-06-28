Axa Sells 99,455 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Axa lowered its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,455 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,535,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,914 shares of company stock valued at $333,641. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOBC opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

