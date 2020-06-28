Axa Takes $500,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Axa owned about 0.13% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

ANGO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

