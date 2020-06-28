Axa Takes $575,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

