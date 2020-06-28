BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 511 ($6.50) target price (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 611 ($7.78) to GBX 560 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.43. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

