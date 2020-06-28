BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 511 ($6.50) target price (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

