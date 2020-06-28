Bank of America Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $14.50

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $42,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $3,131,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

