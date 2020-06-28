Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.41% of Bank of Hawaii worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on BOH shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.