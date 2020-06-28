Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Banner by 17.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banner by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.