Barclays Increases UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,090

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,065 ($13.55) to GBX 1,090 ($13.87) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 840 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 932 ($11.86) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,055.25 ($13.43).

UTG opened at GBX 933 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 845.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.72.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

