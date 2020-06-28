Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena SME from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena SME from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aena SME from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Aena SME has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $200.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71.

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

