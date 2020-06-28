Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas raised VINCI S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VINCI S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VINCI S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

