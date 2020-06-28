Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.85.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

