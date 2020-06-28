Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 645

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 659 ($8.39) to GBX 645 ($8.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.23 ($8.81).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.20. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.47).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

