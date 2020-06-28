Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAYRY. Commerzbank raised Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BAYRY opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

