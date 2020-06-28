Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €98.00 ($110.11) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.11 ($109.11).

Shares of BEI opened at €101.40 ($113.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.91 and a 200 day moving average of €98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

