Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

BGNE opened at $195.41 on Friday. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $906,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,705 shares of company stock worth $10,215,734. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Beigene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Beigene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Beigene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

