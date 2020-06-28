Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,444 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,800 ($48.36) to GBX 3,444 ($43.83) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($53.71) to GBX 2,710 ($34.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($55.11) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($52.59) to GBX 3,093 ($39.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($44.99) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,680 ($34.11) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,583.33 ($45.61).

Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,168.08.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Bellway will post 45239.0009255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Jagger bought 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

