Berenberg Bank Downgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Hold

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755 ($9.61).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 722 ($9.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 736.66. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

