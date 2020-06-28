Berenberg Bank Downgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Hold

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755 ($9.61).
LON SAFE opened at GBX 722 ($9.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 736.66. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
