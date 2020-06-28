Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 520

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 520 ($6.62) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.77) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.07 million and a PE ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($8.50).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

