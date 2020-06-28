BidaskClub Downgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Hold

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $13.86 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

