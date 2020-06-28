BidaskClub Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Buy”

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of ARVN opened at $31.91 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,022,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,436,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,039,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 378,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 328,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

