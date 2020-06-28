Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.80

Headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BDIC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

