B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.43 ($5.25).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

