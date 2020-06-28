BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.33.

ERO stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 72.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

