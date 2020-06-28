BMO Capital Markets Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$25.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.12. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

