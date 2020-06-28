BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$5.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.54.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

