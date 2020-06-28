BMO Capital Markets Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$36.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

NPI stock opened at C$32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$33.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

