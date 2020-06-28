BMO Capital Markets Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$5.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.14.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

