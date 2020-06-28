Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Citigroup upgraded Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 480 ($6.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.79 ($5.11).

LON BOO opened at GBX 408.80 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.52).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

