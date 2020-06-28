BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

