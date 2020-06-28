BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

BHOOY stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.