Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

