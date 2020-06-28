Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $20.29. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 94,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

