Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BCLI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 212.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

