Briggs & Stratton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 686 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Briggs & Stratton by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BGG stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

