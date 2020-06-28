Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.