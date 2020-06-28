Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 million to $5.19 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $19.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $53.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $54.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.05 million to $80.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 165.61% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

CFMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 273.5% during the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.14.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

