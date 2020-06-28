Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce $203.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $197.70 million. Fitbit posted sales of $313.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

FIT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

