Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $16,177,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.24. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.