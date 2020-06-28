Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $34.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $43.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $164.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $224.31 million to $240.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $49.02 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -612.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

