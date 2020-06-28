Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $102.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $95.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $406.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $424.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.51 million, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $443.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.