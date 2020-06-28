Brokers Issue Forecasts for Op Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.76 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 50,179 shares of company stock valued at $308,537 in the last 90 days.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

