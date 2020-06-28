Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Critical Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.67% 5.15% 0.60% CBM Bancorp 8.19% 1.36% 0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 1.95 $87.72 million $1.10 8.46 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.89 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.86%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

