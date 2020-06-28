Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.91) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,000 ($25.46). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,720 ($21.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,350 ($29.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,980.83 ($25.21).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,145 ($27.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,199 ($27.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,902.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,877.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.