Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRBY. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,679.44 ($21.38).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,534.50 ($19.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 51.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.58. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.96), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($700,540.97).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

