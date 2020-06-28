BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.99 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $474.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.97 million to $476.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.