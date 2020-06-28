BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.99 Million

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $474.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.97 million to $476.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

