C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 165 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

