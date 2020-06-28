Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post $321.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $328.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $285.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,726.67.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,714.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,814.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,666.80. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

